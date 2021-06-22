Movement for Democratic Change- Tsvangirai (MDC-T) president Douglas Mwonzora says he and his party is plotting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s downfall.

Mwonzora made these remarks on a televised programme on Heart and Soul TV that he is working on a plan to topple Mnangagwa.

Apparently, his comments came at the time there has been good blood between the two.

Most recently, Mwonzora had a meeting with Mnangagwa at State House, allegedly behind his companions’ back.

He also says: “We will change the politics of Zimbabwe.

“We say no to violence, rancor, hate and bitterness.

“We are for rational disputation and tolerance.”

Since coming to helm of the party, Mwonzora has been Mnangagwa’s favorite opposition.

He has even been showered with perks by Mnangagwa that goes along with being the official opposition in Parliament.

-Zwnews