Tragic Twist: Nigerian Politician Collapses and Passes Away During AFCON Semifinal Clash

file image/ Tragedy struck during a riveting Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semifinal match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and South Africa’s Bafana Bafana as a prominent Nigerian politician met his demise while engrossed in the game.

Dr. Cairo Ojuogboh, a notable figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former member of the House of Representatives, passed away unexpectedly while watching the match unfold at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on Wednesday. The match concluded with Nigeria securing a spot in the final after a tense penalty shootout victory over South Africa.

The encounter between the Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana was filled with suspense and excitement, marking Nigeria’s impressive 15th appearance in the AFCON semifinals. Nigeria initially took the lead with a goal, but the game took an unexpected turn when a penalty was awarded to South Africa, leveling the scores.

Tragically, as the match reached its climax, Dr. Cairo Ojuogboh collapsed following South Africa’s awarded penalty, despite efforts to revive him proving futile.

Dr. Cairo Ojuogboh’s legacy extends beyond the realm of politics; he served as a distinguished medical doctor and made significant contributions to his community. Born on September 8, 1959, in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, he was highly respected for his work and leadership, notably as the Chairman and Founder of the Ojougboh Foundation.