Online applications for enrolment of Form One students at public boarding schools for the 2023 school calendar will begin on Tuesday.

This is after the Electronic Ministry’s Application Platform (EMAP) goes live, with applicants able to apply for placement at five different schools.

The online application platform will be live until November 30.

Successful applicants will be notified through text messages sent to their cellphones by the respective school headmasters when the 2022 Grade Seven public examination results are released before year-end.

In a circular to Provincial Education Directors and school heads, Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education Tumisang Thabela said there were limited openings at boarding schools.

She urged parents to accept available offers.

“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education will be running an electronic platform for enrolling Form One (1) boarding places for 2023,” reads the circular.

“Parents/ guardians who wish to send their children to boarding schools are advised to start applying through the platform (www.emap.co.zw) with effect from November 1 up to November 30, 2022.

“All applicants will be allowed to make a minimum of five active applications at any given time.

“An applicant who has been offered a place at one school will not be eligible to apply or to be considered for a place at any other school unless the offer is declined.”

Meanwhile, there are only 24 246 available boarding places at public schools as opposed to a demand of over 367 000.