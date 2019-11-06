Vuyolwethu Linyana Ntshukumban finally responds to Makazole Mapimpi’s old messages

In an incident that would rival any gold digger prank on youtube, a South African woman who had snubbed springboks star wing, Makazole Mapimpi’s efforts to ask her out for over four years finally responded to his messages after seeing him on television.

The woman only identified as Vuyolwethu Linyana Ntshukumban alleged on social media that the Spring Boks winger tried to shoot his shot via direct messages on social media years before he became a household name. According to several screenshots circulating on social media, Mapimpi’s efforts to get acquainted with the woman fell flat after she ignored him, only to resurface years later with an absurd excuse, saying that she could not respond because of network connection problems.

Speaking to the publication, Mapimpi’s management could neither confirm or deny the issue but confirmed that the page, which contains videos of Mapimpi speaking to fans and keeping followers updated on his travels, does belong to the star.

Mapimpi is the first player in the history of Springboks to score a try in a Rugby World Cup final. The previous Springboks World Cup wins were without tries.

Below is the conversation between the two on social media, before and after world cup win: