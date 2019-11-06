Wicknell donates RTGS $16K to a critically ill Gwanda man

Zimbabwe tender tycoon Wicknell Chivhayo has forked out RTGS $16K to help a Gwanda man who needs cash to undergo a lifesaving surgery.

Wicknell posted the news on social media and accompanied the post with receipts for his generous donation.

He said:

Thank you for all the tweets. Gwanda town is my second home , my work , my passion and my future so I had to also chip in. His CABS and POSB accounts could not accept the the payment so I located his Doctor. Wishing Mr Phiri a successful operation and may God bless him

The beneficiary of Wicknell’s generosity, Tamson Phiri is suffering from a rare form of cancer and needs surgery and subsequent facial reconstruction.