Court supports Chamisa’s decision to fire Khupe from MDC

MDC T president Thokozani Khupe‘s bid to challenge Nelson Chamisa’s leadership of the opposition party was on Wednesday thrown out by the constitutional court bench.

Khupe was challenging Chamisa’s decision to expel her from the party which resulted in her being booted out of parliament by Jacob Mudenda.

Sources said:

…on Wednesday, a full ConCourt bench chaired by Justice Luke Malaba dismissed her(Khupe) application without giving further reasons. “The application is hereby dismissed with no order as to costs,” Malaba said

Khupe’s lawyer Lovemore Madhuku said Khupe is considering suing for damages if she can prove that she was unconstitutionally expelled from the Nelson Chamisa led MDC and Zimbabwe Parliament.