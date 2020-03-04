Zimbabwe social media celebrity Mai TT has come out guns blazing following reports that she has not been sharing her bed with her young husband to bee, Zizoe.

The recently engaged couple has had to deal with a lot of criticism related to compatibility issues including health, wealth and personality.

Commenting on one of the allegations against her, Mai TT said people should mind their own business especially when it comes to bedroom affairs.

She said what she decides to do in her bedroom with her ben 10 husband to be is noone else’s business.