HARARE: The Movement for Democratic Change(MDC-A) Secretary-General Charles Hwende has sent a final warning to Douglas Mwonzora telling him that he must desist from discussing party matters on social media.

In a letter written on Tuesday Hwende said, “We note with concern that you continue to discuss party business in the media not withstanding the decision of the party to restrict such to authorized officers

“You also continue to discuss party business on social media in violation of the party’s social media policy. This letter serves a s a final warning to you that such conduct will not be tolerated by the party.”