Despite their incarceration, Mai TT and Oscar Pambuka are actively contributing to an anti-drug campaign, which is being spearheaded by the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services. The event took place at Munashe High School in Mutoko, where the two individuals made impactful contributions.

Oscar Pambuka, who is currently serving time, delivered a speech during the anti-drugs campaign, sharing insights and experiences aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of drug abuse.

Additionally, Mai TT showcased her talent and commitment to the cause by delivering a performance during the event. Her participation served as a reminder of the importance of addressing drug-related issues within communities.

Despite their circumstances, both Mai TT and Oscar Pambuka have found a platform to advocate against drug abuse, demonstrating the power of positive change even in challenging situations. The campaign, led by the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services, seeks to educate and engage the public in the fight against drug abuse, particularly among young people.

Their involvement serves as an inspiring example of individuals using their voices and talents to make a positive impact on society, even from behind bars.