Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Walter Mzembi has urged Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa to pull out all his party MPs and councillors after an alleged recall.

Mzembi says Chamisa should now brace up for what he calls real politics.

“It will take more than Elections to cure the curse on our Country.

“The ongoing 15 recalls of CCC Parliamentarians can at best be described as State mischief. Parliamentary Democracy and the will of the People is dead. Kufa kuti fii.

“An absolute Pull Out of ALL Representation including Local Government is the ONLY option under the circumstances. Kuundurwa is not a choice. Apa ndipo panotangira real politics.”

Mzembi’s advice comes after CCC MPs were recalled by an alleged party Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu.

It is believed ZANU PF is behind the move so that it could get two-thirds majority in parliament to allow it to change laws with ease.

Zwnews