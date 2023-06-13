Renowned sociallite Felistas Murata, popularly known as Mai Titi has been convicted of theft of trust property.

The State has made an application to have her remanded in custody to this Wednesday pending sentence.

The comedienne is in trouble for failing to pay a US$10 000 debt and using a hired car as collateral in the debt.

Earlier, Mai Titi applied for discharge at the close of State’s case complaining that prosecution had no evidence linking her from the alleged offence.

But the court ruled that the State had proved its case and the matter should continue to defence hearing.

Mai Titi is facing fraud and theft of trust property charges respectively.

In the first count, it is alleged that sometime in September 2022 and at corner Second Street and Speke Avenue, Mai Titi intentionally misrepresented facts to the complainant Rachel Mhuka that she was in need of USD$10 000 for her business venture and would give her a Mercedes Benz vehicle with registration as surety while aware the car was not hers.

