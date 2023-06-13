AN inmate, Huggins Kuchocha, died at the Harare Magistrates’ Court after suffering a seizure yesterday.

Kuchocha, who was serving the last lap of his sentence, was at court cooking for other inmates, who were appearing in court.

H-Metro is reliably informed that Kuchocha had gone to get cooking oil from a caravan, used as a canteen at court, when he suffered the seizure. It was initially suspected that Kuchocha was electrocuted by naked cables.

However, ZESA officials on the ground said there was no electrical fault at the scene.

A post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death amid speculation that he could have suffered a cardiac arrest.

The canteen, which is close to where the inmate died, was forced to shut down until the body was removed.

Members of the public gathered around as the police collected Kuchocha’s body.

