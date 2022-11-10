Internet users have come out guns blazing at First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa after she tweeted, thanking those who accompany her to various parts of the country providing medical care.

Tweeted the First Lady:

“Thank you to all who come along with me to various areas in the country, to provide medical and health care to those who need it most. We will continue to work for a healthy and prosperous Zimbabwe”.

However, this did not go down well with the majority of Twitter users, with most of them feeling that the First Lady must work towards ensuring that public hospitals are provided with drugs.

Below, we publish the reaction of internet users to the First Lady’s tweet.

Read on:

Are you a medical doctor?– Portia oripah Yapera mishonga to an extent and yekuti makufamba muchipa vanhu veZanu kuti vagokuvhoterai kana vapora, just waiting for the time we hear that you are out of office hapana chisingaperi– Mkanya That’s the duty of ministry of health. Parallel structures will backfire soon.– Makwara Bee Ko madii kungoisa mishonga yacho muma hospitals pane kufamba makasungira mu dhuku senge mupfuhwira– Nobert Moyo Are you now employed in the ministry of health. Maiita sani?– Bongani Mpofu Medical and Healthcare must be provided in public hospitals and accessible by every citizen in these hospitals not kubva kumunhu 1. Its our right and not a priviledge– PrinceOfBvukururu Mishonga makufamba nayo muhomwe manje muzvipatara musina ,munofunga kti takapusa hnty– Prosper Zvoushe

