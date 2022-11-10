The South African Police Services (SAPS) has confirmed the arrest of Zimbabwean millionaire Frank Buyanga Sadiqi.

Buyanga, who faces a number of charges including child trafficking, immigration violations and forgery, was arrested at around 4 am at an upmarket hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg.

While confirming Buyanga’s arrest in a statement signed by Colonel Athlenda Mathe, SAPS said:

“Sadiqi is wanted by the Zimbabwean authorities for child trafficking, forgery and violation of the immigration act“.

It is also reported that Buyanga’s charges emanate from 2020 when he kidnapped his son from his baby mama Chantelle Muteswa.

SAPS added:

“The charges emanate from an incident which took place in April 2020 in Zimbabwe where the suspect kidnapped his next of kin and fled with him to South Africa. “A warrant of arrest was immediately issued by Zimbabwean Authorities after which a red notice was also issued by Interpol Harare”.

It is also alleged that after kidnapping his son, Buyanga was put on the wanted list in Zimbabwe after he failed to return the child to his ex-lover within the stipulated time frame.

In the pursuit of getting assistance to apprehend the wealthy businessman, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) ended up roping in Interpol, Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga revealed.

“My police officers are investigating this criminal case and efforts to locate either the applicant or the minor child within Zimbabwe have yielded no results. The investigations are still continuing and are at an advanced stage and Interpol has been invoked to assist in locating both the applicant and the minor child outside this jurisdiction,” said Commissioner General Matanga.

Zwnews