Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo has blamed Zimbabwe for allegedly setting a bad precedent of coups in Africa.

This is after late former President Robert Mugabe was ousted in 2017, a move which was sanitised and packaged as a bona fide means of replacing unpopular regimes outside the ballot, reports Zimlive.

After addressing the Pan-African Parliament in Midrand, Johannesburg South Africa, Obasanjo said Africa must find a way out of the toxic culture.

Obasanjo said he once moved a motion that any country that achieves change of government through unconstitutional means should be suspended.

“I once moved a motion in 1999 then that any country that has a government not through constitutional means should be suspended,” he said.

He believes punishing governments that rise through coups would help curb the ill.

Mugabe was toppled through a military coup d’etat led by Army General Constantino Chiwenga and was replaced by Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

Africa and the world at large embraced Mnangagwa’s administration.

Zwnews