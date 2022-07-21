Image: Catholic News Agency

The 2022 Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZimVac) report has disclosed astonishing levels of poverty in rural areas, with the average household in Matabeleland North surviving on US$16 per month.

According to the report, about 92% of households in Hwange district consume junk food.

The district is home to Victoria Falls, the world’s largest waterfall; Hwange National Park, which boasts the highest diversity of mammals of any national park in the world; and vast coal, timber and electricity resources.

As reported by Newshawks, the picture is equally dire in other parts of the country. The average household monthly income has decreased from US$75 to US$57. In Matabeleland North, it is US$38.

ZimVac is a technical advisory committee comprised of representatives from Government,. Development Partners, UN agencies, non-governmental organisations and the academia.

ZimVAC Rural livelihoods assessments’ results continue to be an important tool for informing and guiding policies

and programs that respond to the prevailing food and nutrition security situation.

ZimVAC plays a significant role in fulfilling Commitment Six, of the Food and Nutrition Security Policy (FNSP)

(GoZ, 2012), in which the Government of Zimbabwe says is committed to ensuring a national integrated food

and nutrition security information system that provides timely and reliable information on the food and

nutrition security situation and the effectiveness of programs and informs decision-making.

It has become mandatory for FNC to coordinate annual livelihoods updates with the technical support of ZimVAC.

