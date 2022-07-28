Harare Magistrate Yeukai Dzuda has dismissed pro democratic campaigner Pride Mkono’s application for refusal of further remand and remanded him to 4 August.

Mkono, is one of the few people who are still accused of subverting constitutional government for allegedly plotting to overthrow President Mnangagwa’s administration.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe has been known for persecution of pro democratic activists, labelling them as enemies of the state.

At times they are detained for long without trial.

And the UN Human Rights Commission has flagged the country.

