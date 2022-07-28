Civil servants in Zimbabwe say they are continuing with their collective industrial action which began yesterday.

This came after the government failed to address their plight in line with an ultimatum they had issued which lapsed few days ago.

The government workers are demanding better salaries pegged in American dollars and working conditions.

ARTUZ says civil servants have a right to collective job action as stated by 65 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe therefore they should not be harassed for exercising that right!

“We are withdrawing our labor until Obert Masaraure is free,” says the teachers body.

Zwnews