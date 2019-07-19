Magaya In Hot Soup…Disgruntled Women Call For Press Briefing

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries leader Walter Magaya will today be the topic of the day at a press briefing called by the Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) who are calling for an inquiry on Magaya’s sexual abuse allegations.

Walter Magaya is crumbling as more allegations of sexual abuse and harassment continue to surface.

A week after the Maenzanise family went on social media alleging that their daughter had been raped, more women are coming out to make allegations of improper sexual behaviour against the man-of-cloth.

The latest allegations come from Charity Dlodlo and Sarah Maruta, both former church members of Prophet Magaya’s Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD)

-Zwnews