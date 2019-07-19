PIC: Power Crisis…Supermarket Now Selling Firewood

With a 15 to 19-hour load shedding schedule underway, an FCG supermarket in Harare is now selling firewood bundles.
A picture circulating on social media shows bundles of firewood closely packed at the bottom shelf in what seems to be a retail shop.
