Masvingo Magistrate Grace Tupiri yesterday dismissed the theft case against Precious Mtetwa who was the Zikrag transport and logistics manager.

According to a report carried by the regional Mirror newspaper, Chief Murinye, who was born Ephias Munodawafa lost a case in which his transport company Zikrag accused a former manager of stealing an HP printer and a Ursus laptop.

Magistrate Tupiri granted Mtetwa an application for discharge because the State failed to provide the court with sufficient evidence to constitute a case.

The case was first heard in Chiredzi on June 16, 2021 and Mtetwa was represented by Martin Mureri of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

Mureri told The Mirror that he applied for a discharge last week because the State had dragged the matter for almost a year without any hard evidence bring presented.

Zikrag has a tender to carry sugar at Tongaat Hullets.

Chief Murinye hogged the media limeligfht last year while speaking at the burial of head of pay and benefits development and management agency, Elson Gonye, that was attended by several government officials last year.

The popular traditional leader said the Zimbabwean leader was surrounded by criminals and looters, adding that he risked being removed from power by a coup.

Mnangagwa came to power in 2017 after the toppling of the late Zimbabwe dictator, Robert Mugabe, in a military coup.

mirror/Zwnews