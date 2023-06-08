The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on 05/06/23, Police in Bulawayo arrested William Robert Mpofu (35) in connection with impersonating a police officer in which the suspect and his accomplice, only identified as Madzibaba, approached a commercial sex worker and identified themselves as police officers.

The suspects demanded bribe from the victim before stealing US$25.00 which was in the victim’s bra.

The arrest led to the recovery of handcuffs.

In other news, police in St Mary’s are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 06/06/23 at around 2300 hours along New Chitungwiza Road.

In this case, three unknown suspects who were armed with an unidentified type of pistol, attacked a motorist who had parked his motor vehicle, a silver Audi registration number ADT 6389, by the roadside.

The suspects took US$300 cash and Samsung A30S cellphone from the car before ordering the victim to disembark from the vehicle which they drove away.

The police is therefore calling anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.

Zwnews