FORMER Kambuzuma MP Tinashe Maduza(in black)’s bail application, in a case involving sodomy, robbery and kidnapping, has been removed from the roll by the High Court.

Justice Esther Muremba said without written reasons for the initial denial of bail, she could not make a decision on changed circumstances.

Maduza is facing charges of sodomy, robbery and kidnapping.

His co-accused, Ashley Svondo is facing kidnapping charges and Makosa Mazhilikawo is facing robbery and aggravated indecent assault charges.

The trio’s initial bail application was dismissed by Justice Never Katiyo, who argued that investigations were still underway.

The court heard that on May 31 last year, the complainant (name withheld) went to Maduza’s workplace, demanding his outstanding salary.

Maduza allegedly told the complainant to wait, claiming that someone was going to bring money from his mine in Kwekwe.

After a while, Maduza allegedly took the complainant to Family 24 for a drink, while they waited for the person bringing the money.

They drank alcohol until around 1am and Maduza allegedly drugged the complainant and took him to a lodge in Belvedere.

During the night, Maduza allegedly sodomised the complainant several times, before leaving the lodge at around 5am, while the complainant was asleep.

The complainant woke up about an hour later and discovered that he had been sodomised, and Maduza had vanished.

Maduza allegedly left US$70 on the side table.

The complainant called Maduza and demanded to be taken to a hospital for medical treatment, because he was bleeding.

Maduza allegedly sent a taxi that took him to a doctor in Warren Park, where he was treated and discharged.

The complainant made a report at Milton Park Police Station.

Maduza also appeared together with Makosa Mazhilikawo facing robbery and aggravated indecent assault.

It is the State’s case that the two lured the same complainant, under the pretext that Maduza wanted to give him his outstanding balance.

Maduza is said to have called and asked the complainant to meet him at Joina City.

The three drove to Kopje where Maduza allegedly produced a pistol and ordered the complainant to surrender his phone and identity card.

Mazhilikawo instructed the complainant to take off his clothes and allegedly sodomised him.

The duo, together with Ashley Svondo, then kidnapped the complainant and restricted his movement for the rest of that night.

They released him the next day, and he made a police report, leading to their arrest.

The pistol was recovered from Maduza’s residence.

