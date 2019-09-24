Madinda Ndlovu death rumours dismissed

The Ndlovu family has dismissed as false rumours which were circulating on social media claiming that Madinda Ndlovu had passed away, with his brother Peter confirming he is alive and well.

Panic gripped social media users with groups comprising football followers seeking to substantiate whether news of the passing of Madinda was true.

Madinda’s younger brother and Warriors Legend, Peter confirmed to ZBC News from South Africa, that Madinda is in fact well and alive, contrary to malicious reports about the death of his brother.

Madinda Ndlovu was early this month hospitalised after collapsing while conducting training at Gaborone United in Botswana.

Gaborone FC: Ndlovu is alive and well

Gaborone United FC has also dismissed reports that legendary former Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu has passed away.

According to Chronicle Sports reporter Skumbuzo Moyo, Madinda is still alive and this was confirmed by Gaborone United chairman Boitumelo Nsunge.

Moyo revealed this on Twitter where he wrote:

I have just spoken to Gaborone United chairman Boitumelo Nsunge who said legendary Madinda Ndlovu is alive and getting much better.

Ndlovu was appointed Gaborone United coach a few months ago. He is currently in hospital after collapsing while conducting a training session at his club in Botswana two weeks ago.