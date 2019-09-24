Kadoma Show Society Wrangle Rages On

The battle for the control of activities at Kadoma Show Society rages on amid revelations that the two elements executives have slotted the same day to run the 2019 edition

Following the outcome of Kadoma Civil Court magistrate which dismissed an application by the “new” executive barring the “old” executive from interfering with the show society activities, the wrangle has now focused on the running of this year’s edition of the show.

Kadoma Civil Court magistrate, Ruvimbo Nicole Marandu last week Monday dismissed an application by the Partson Madera led executive which had sought to bar the Tobias Chodeva led executive from interfering with the show society activities.

In an interview with both executives all declared that they will run the, 2019 edition on the same date bringing the fight before Kadoma eyes

Chodeva and his Secretary David Pakati have said that they are going to run the show activities.

“The court has made its ruling and now we’re preparing to run the show activities and we are going to run this year edition from 26-28 September without fail! “said Chodeva.

Pakati also weighed in saying that they are busy with the logistics f running the 2019 show.

” We are busy with the logistics for the running of this year’s edition which is going from 26-28 and we’re running around to host the edition,”said Pakati.

While the “old” executive was saying that they were ready to run the 2019 edition of the show the “new executive also said that they are to run this year’s edition on style.

“We’re the team that should be working on the ground from the day we were endorsed so we are the legitimate executive replacing the interim executive led by Chodeva, no matter the outcome of the court ruling we’re going to run the 2019 edition of Kadoma Show Society activities from 26-28 September, the old executive has put another interdict but we don’t care, we’re going to make wonders with the little things that we have and we are going to run the show, “declared Madera.

Talent Kapangura Garikai new executive Secretary said that their executive was going to run the 2019 edition of Kadoma Show.

” We’re not worried about the court ruling we are for the people and we’re going to run the 2019 edition of Kadoma Show Society from 26-28 September because we have the support of the people, “said Mrs Garikai.

The stage for a bruising encounter has been set on September 26 and Kadoma eyes will be glued to see the outcome of the battle.