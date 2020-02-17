Villagers from three business centres in Lupane were left counting losses after an eight-member crew of machete-wielding assailants last Thursday went on a rampage, gruesomely attacking unsuspecting victims before fleeing with undisclosed huge amounts of money and groceries.

The affected places include Matshakayila, Maphanabomvu and Dandanda business centres where the infamous gang reportedly attacked villagers, robbing them of various amounts of cash and other valuables.

The three areas fall under the jurisdiction of paramount Chief Mabhikwa.

“I heard that there were some attacks that happened in the area but I’m yet to get full details,” said Chief Mabhikwa.

Despite Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese’s pronunciations that her office was yet to get information on the attacks, police sources revealed that some of the victims of the 8-member-gang have already been hospitalised.

“The gang broke into a shop at Matshakayila Business Centre and assaulted the owner of the shop Mr Princess Nyathi leaving him with a fractured leg and multiple injuries all over the body. They took some money and groceries. After failing to break into nearby shops, they then pounced at Matshakayila veterinary sub-office where they assaulted the vet officer and tied him to a tree,” said a police source who could not be named.

The source added:

“He also suffered multiple injuries while the gang broke a money safe and fled with an unconfirmed amount. Both victims are unable to talk hence the total value of money and groceries taken could not be ascertained, they are both admitted at St Luke’s Hospital.”

