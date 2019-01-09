Machete gang strikes again…Innocent man killed

A 33 year old man was gruesomely murdered after being slaughtered in a movie like style by suspected machete wielding gang.

The deceased Warren Phiri (33) of house number 1893 Waverley in the mining town of Kadoma was recently murdered near Waverley Hall by yet to be identified assailants.

He succumbed to a painful death after the machete wielding gang beat and left him with three deep cuts at the back, three more deep cuts on the buttocks and two deep cuts on the left hand which led to bleeding profusely before breathing last at local hospital where he had been admitted.

The suspects are still on the run according to local police reports.

zwnews