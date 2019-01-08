UK: Zim woman “Simbiso Moula” strangled to death by hubby Garikayi who hangs himself

A Zimbabwean woman was strangled to death by her Zimba husband who then hanged himself in their home in what police are treating as a murder-suicide.

Simbiso Aretha Moula, 39, from originally from Kadoma and her husband Garikayi Moula, 51, were both found dead in their home at their home in Lower Mardyke Avenue, Rainham in east London on Friday.

Officers were called to at the couple’s home at 7.50am and found the cause of Simbiso’s death as compression of the neck while Garikayi’s death was suspension.

Police are treating her death as murder while his death is not being treated as suspicious.

In the aftermath of the tragic incident, a post-mortem examination took place at Queen’s Hospital Mortuary in Romford two days later.

Yesterday (Tuesday, January 8), Mrs Moula’s colleagues paid tribute to her kindness and compassion.

Kathryn Halford, the chief nurse of Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We are all shocked and saddened by the tragic death last week of one of our midwives, Simbi Aretha Moula.

“Simbi was a popular, valued member of our midwifery team at Queen’s Hospital in Romford.

“During her 11 years at our Trust she built great relationships and friendships with her colleagues.

“We will remember her fondly for her professionalism, kindness and compassion, as will the many mothers she cared for so well.

“Our thoughts are with her family, especially her children, and her friends at this intensely difficult time.”

