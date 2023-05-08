Image: News24: For illustration purposes only

When Prophet Andby called her by name, despite professing that the two have never know each other before this encounter, she stood up and moved to the front.

Standing about 4 metres from her, he pointed his shepherd stuff towards her and her eyes rolled white, before she fell down shaking violently as if under an epileptic seizure.

The prophet ordered that she be drenched by holy water, until she sat up, and eventually stood up on her feet.

He began prophecing about her, telling her everything from where she was born and how, where she went for school, how she met her first husband, how her marriage crumbled to her current situation.

She confirmed that everything the prophet had said regarding her life is true and shouted go deeper Papa.

Apparently, at one time vultures were at risk of being decimated after it was alleged that using their heads in rituals would make someone foretell the future.

Vultures are birds of prey who are known to have sharp eyesight, apparently so called prophets believe using their skulls would help them prophecy, this is not scientifically proven.

Away from the vulture skulls stories, a new trend in prophecing “Mabhidhiri” has taken Harare by storm.

This involves paying people to participate in stage managed prophecies and miracles.

What happens is that a person is paid, and he gives the so called prophet their personal details such as name, address, date of birth, and any other valuable information.

Then the prophet would call the person by name during prophecing sessions and pretend to have been given the person’s personal details by the holy spirit.

“While in the realm of the spirit I am being shown a person by the name, Getrude, she is married with two children, her ID number is 00- XXXXX-00, her rural home is Guruve.

“If there is anyone with the above description, please stand up,” the prophet would say.

Apparently, after this call, a woman would stand up praise the prophet for having so to the point.

The prophet would go one: “Do I know you? Have we ever met. Or spoken to each other at some point?”

“No we haven’t,” the woman would answer, while shouting go deeper Papa, urging the prophet to prophecy more.

This publication spoke to some of the people who take part in Mabhidhiri.

“We get paid about US$25 or even US$50 to participate in fake prophecies and fake miracles (Mabhidhiri).

“We meet the prophet at his place, get paid and rehearse what is to be done at church on Sunday,” said Mai Tino.

Another woman only identified as Gamuchirai had this to say:

“Yes I am making a living out of it, as I do it for more than 5 prophets.”

However, Pastor Simeon Mopo condemned the act of faking prophecies.

“Some people are going to church in search of answers to their problems, like failing to get a job, sickness, riches, etc. Meanwhile, those prophets who are into Mabhidhiri are doing so as a way to lure crowds to their churches.

“They know that people are being pushed to churches in search of answers to their life problems, hence they fake being the solution,” he said.

He said even Jesus Christ warned about these fake prophets who misleading a lot of people.

In religion, a false prophet is a person who falsely claims the gift of prophecy or divine inspiration, or claims to speak for God, or who makes such claims for evil ends. They also fake miracles.

Zwnews