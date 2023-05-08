A CHITUNGWIZA woman, who was murdered on her way to an interview, was buried over the weekend. Define William (28), whose body was found in Msasa after going missing since April 17, was laid to rest at Zororo Cemetery last week on Friday.

She was allegedly killed by Dickson (19), a man of no fixed abode, and stays on the streets. Define’s body was found in a decomposing state.

Her sister, Amalia, told H-Metro: “It is still unbelievable that Define is no longer here, we indeed buried her at Zororo on Friday but the memories are still fresh and hurting.

“She failed to celebrate her planned birthday party, which was supposed to be held on 22 April.

“She was killed by a street person who took her phone, which was later sold to Kudakwashe Kufanyaringwa, who gave the phone to her mother, Magret Kufanyaringwa, as a birthday present.

“Define left a four-year-old child and we are not expecting any compensation from Dickson’s family, we just need justice to prevail.

“I would like to thank all the relevant authorities who helped us to locate Define.”