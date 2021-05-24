The Public Service minister Paul Mavima has appointed a new nine-member board of the National Social Security Authority (NSSA).

The board will be chaired by renowned urban planner Percy Toriro.

The previous NSSA board was dissolved in November 2020.

With Mavima saying he had dissolved the board as part of transforming the national pension insurer.

Mavima then appointed a three-member interim board which oversaw the administration of the authority.

Meanwhile, NSSA has been dogged with allegations of mismanagement and corruption.

-Zwnews