The world’s oldest known human being, Lucile Randon, has died at the age of 118, French media outlets reported Tuesday.

Affectionately known as Sister André by the people of France, Randon, a French nun, died in her sleep this week at the nursing home in Toulon, France, where she spent the final years of her life.

Randon’s death comes after she last year remarked that she was prepared to die and have a reunion with her departed relatives in heaven.

Her long life began before the First World War and Randon credited it to a daily glass of wine.

