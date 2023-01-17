Nyamuronda Primary School lost a grade 7 pupil who as bitten by a snake yesterday. School staff and community members killed the big snake which was up a big tree. The school headmaster’s phone was not answered when Zwnews reporters called for details.

Nyamuronda is located in Makoni district, Manicaland province.

In a similar case, a form six (6) student at Rushinga High died on Thursday evening after she was bitten by a snake in the classroom while coming from sports.

Rushinga legislator Tendai Nyabani confirmed the tragedy . Nyabani is quoted as saying:

I can confirm a sudden death in Rushinga where a form six girl Melody Chiputura (17) was bitten by a snake yesterday afternoon after coming from sports.

We are still shocked as to where this snake came from because students had used the classroom twice and as Rushinga constituency we are saddened by this incident.

Nyabani further said the classroom where the girl was bitten, had been used by students for two days.