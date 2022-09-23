The National Baker’s Association of Zimbabwe (NBAZ) has expressed concern over the quality of wheat produced locally.

NBAZ says this has affected the quality of flour delivered to bread makers, subsequently having a bearing on the quality of bread.

Speaking at the Zimbabwe wheat board pre-harvest conference, held in the capital on Wednesday, the vice president of the NBAZ , Sharon Maparura, said there need for farmers to get it right when it comes to wheat farming.

“There is need to get the quality of local wheat right.

“We know that the gristing ratio is roughly 70% local wheat and 30% being imported wheat.

Apparently, Zimbabwe imports most of its wheat from countries like Ukraine and Russia.

The ongoing conflict in the two countries has caused value chain disruptions.

Zwnews