Denzel Burutsa (Jabu) & Tino Katsande (Joyce)

Actress and radio personality Tino Katsande has revealed that she was diagnosed with stage 1 cervical cancer, reports 263Chat.

Katsande rose to fame in the early 2000s as Joyce Huni on the popular soapie Studio 263 which was airing on ZTV, and thus how she made a name for herself.

After leaving the show she disappeared for some years in the public eye and then resurfaced as a radio presenter on ZiFM stereo before being involved in a scandalous s.e.xtape with her then boyfriend.

The former studio 263 actress is now selling eggs for a living.

Pictures of the former talented actress and radio presenter holding a crate of eggs recently went viral on social media, with fans expressing their support for her.

Others bemoaned the country’s economy saying it has reduced talented artists to pale shadows of former selves.

Zwnews