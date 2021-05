Image: Zimlive

Chibuku Super Cup matches are currently underway, having kicked off this afternoon.

FC Platinum is currently leading Whawha FC by 5 goals to nil. The match is now in the second half.

Meanwhile, CAPS United is currently playing Yadah Stars.

Yadah has just taken the lead with a goal to nil, 18 minutes into the game.

Stay tuned…

-Zwnews