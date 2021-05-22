Norton is mourning the passing on of Kennedy Bepswa, father to Dr. Norman Bepswa, who died recently and has been described as having, had been a force to reckon with in the education sector.

He was 94.

The former school head was last stationed at Chiedza Primary School.

Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says the late Bepswa will always be remembered for his immense contribution to the education sector in the early 80s to the early 90s in Norton.

Bepswa was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 edition of the NortonAchieversAwards.

Mliswa says whilst Norton and the education fraternity mourns his passing on, people should celebrate a life well lived.

