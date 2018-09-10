LIVE: Swearing in of Zim Cabinet Ministers, Deputies and Provincial Ministers by ED

Kirsty Coventry

Dubbed ED’s Dream Team, Zimbabwe’s new Cabinet Ministers and their deputies are being sworn in by President Mnangagwa at State House today. The lineup include high achievers like Olympic swimmer Kirsty Coventry and top academic Doctor  Mthuli Ncube.

Here is the full list of country’s top civil servants  including provincial ministers.

Ministers:

  1. Finance and Economic Development – Hon. Professor Mthuli Ncube
  2. Defence and War Veterans – Hon. Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri
  3. Local Government, Public Works and National Housing – Hon. July Moyo
  4. Foreign Affairs and International Trade- Hon. Sibusiso B. Moyo
  5. Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare – Hon. Sekesai Nzenza
  6. Industry and Commerce – Hon. Mangaliso Ndlovu
  7. Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage- Hon. Cain Mathema
  8. Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development – Hon. Professor Amon Murwira
  9. Primary and Secondary Education – Hon. Professor Paul Mavima
  10. Lands, Agriculture, Water, Culture and Rural Resettlement – Hon. Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri
  11. Mines and Mining Development – Hon. Winston Chitando
  12. Energy and Power Development – Hon. Joram Gumbo
  13. Transport and Infrastructural Development – Hon. Joel Biggie Matiza
  14. Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services- Hon. Monica Mutsvangwa
  15. ICT and Courier Services- Hon. Kazembe Kazembe
  16. Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry – Hon. Prisca Mupfumira
  17. Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation – Hon. Kirsty Coventry
  18. Health and Child Care- Hon. Dr Obediah Moyo
  19. Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs – Hon. Ziyambi Ziyambi
  20. Women Affairs, Community, Small and Enterprises Development – Hon. Sithembiso Nyoni

 

Deputy Ministers:

  1. Defence and War Veterans – Hon. Victor Matemadanda
  2. Local Government, Public Works and National Housing – Hon. Jennifer Mhlanga
  3. Public Service , Labour and Social Welfare – Hon. Lovemore Matuke
  4. Industry and Commerce – Hon. Rajeshakumart Modi
  5. Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage – Hon. Michael Madiro
  6. Primary and Secondary Education – Hon. Edgar Moyo
  7. Lands, Agriculture , Water, Culture and Rural Resettlement Hon. Douglass Karoro and Hon. Vangelis Haritatos
  8. Mines and Mining Development – Hon. Polite Kambamura
  9. Energy and Power Development – Hon. Magna Mudyiwa
  10. Transport and Infrastructural Development – Hon. Fortune Chasi
  11. Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services – Hon. Energy Mutodi
  12. ICT and Courier Services – Hon. Jerifan Muswere
  13. Sport, Arts and Recreation – Hon. Yeukai Simbanegavi

 

Ministers of state in Vice President’s Office:

  1. Hon. Vice President Rtd general C.G.D.N Chiwenga’s office –Hon. Evelyn Ndlovu
  2. Hon. Vice President K.C.D Mohadi’s office – Hon. Davis Marapira

 

Ministers of State for Provinces:

  1. Harare……
  2. Bulawayo – Hon. Judith Ncube
  3. Mashonaland West – Hon. Mary Mliswa
  4. Mashonaland East – Hon. Apollonia Munzverengi
  5. Mashonaland Central – Hon. Monica Mavhunga
  6. Manicaland –Hon. Ellen Gwaradzimba
  7. Midlands – Hon. Larry Mavhima
  8. Masvingo – Hon. Ezra Chadzamira
  9. Matabeleland South – Hon. Abednico Ncube
  10. Matabeleland North – Hon. Richard Moyo

 

