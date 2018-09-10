LIVE: Swearing in of Zim Cabinet Ministers, Deputies and Provincial Ministers by ED

Dubbed ED’s Dream Team, Zimbabwe’s new Cabinet Ministers and their deputies are being sworn in by President Mnangagwa at State House today. The lineup include high achievers like Olympic swimmer Kirsty Coventry and top academic Doctor Mthuli Ncube.

Here is the full list of country’s top civil servants including provincial ministers.



Ministers:

Finance and Economic Development – Hon. Professor Mthuli Ncube Defence and War Veterans – Hon. Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri Local Government, Public Works and National Housing – Hon. July Moyo Foreign Affairs and International Trade- Hon. Sibusiso B. Moyo Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare – Hon. Sekesai Nzenza Industry and Commerce – Hon. Mangaliso Ndlovu Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage- Hon. Cain Mathema Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development – Hon. Professor Amon Murwira Primary and Secondary Education – Hon. Professor Paul Mavima Lands, Agriculture, Water, Culture and Rural Resettlement – Hon. Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri Mines and Mining Development – Hon. Winston Chitando Energy and Power Development – Hon. Joram Gumbo Transport and Infrastructural Development – Hon. Joel Biggie Matiza Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services- Hon. Monica Mutsvangwa ICT and Courier Services- Hon. Kazembe Kazembe Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry – Hon. Prisca Mupfumira Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation – Hon. Kirsty Coventry Health and Child Care- Hon. Dr Obediah Moyo Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs – Hon. Ziyambi Ziyambi Women Affairs, Community, Small and Enterprises Development – Hon. Sithembiso Nyoni

Deputy Ministers:

Defence and War Veterans – Hon. Victor Matemadanda Local Government, Public Works and National Housing – Hon. Jennifer Mhlanga Public Service , Labour and Social Welfare – Hon. Lovemore Matuke Industry and Commerce – Hon. Rajeshakumart Modi Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage – Hon. Michael Madiro Primary and Secondary Education – Hon. Edgar Moyo Lands, Agriculture , Water, Culture and Rural Resettlement Hon. Douglass Karoro and Hon. Vangelis Haritatos Mines and Mining Development – Hon. Polite Kambamura Energy and Power Development – Hon. Magna Mudyiwa Transport and Infrastructural Development – Hon. Fortune Chasi Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services – Hon. Energy Mutodi ICT and Courier Services – Hon. Jerifan Muswere Sport, Arts and Recreation – Hon. Yeukai Simbanegavi

Ministers of state in Vice President’s Office:

Hon. Vice President Rtd general C.G.D.N Chiwenga’s office –Hon. Evelyn Ndlovu Hon. Vice President K.C.D Mohadi’s office – Hon. Davis Marapira

Ministers of State for Provinces:

Harare…… Bulawayo – Hon. Judith Ncube Mashonaland West – Hon. Mary Mliswa Mashonaland East – Hon. Apollonia Munzverengi Mashonaland Central – Hon. Monica Mavhunga Manicaland –Hon. Ellen Gwaradzimba Midlands – Hon. Larry Mavhima Masvingo – Hon. Ezra Chadzamira Matabeleland South – Hon. Abednico Ncube Matabeleland North – Hon. Richard Moyo

z b c