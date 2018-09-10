Goreraza says “Stop it Mr President” after ED shows love to his ex-wife Grace Mugabe

By Stanley Goreraza| Stop it Mr President. It’s absolutely immoral to spend $750 000 of the trickles in treasury to fetch one person from overseas , who is very much able to find their way home, has the means and resources in abundance to do so.

It is further immoral to spend more money which is not there on a private funeral which had absolutely nothing to do with the State just because you want to get into the good books of that family.

All in all you spent not less than a million American dollars on a funeral. That $1 million could have repaired all the potholes in Mufakose, Mbare and Highfields if not more!