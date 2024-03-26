Gokwe man drops dead after drinking Lula Lula boosting medicine, Sangoma arrested

Tragedy Strikes: Gokwe Man Dies After Consuming Alleged Sex-Enhancing Potion

A somber incident has unfolded in Gokwe, where a 49-year-old man tragically lost his life after consuming a purported sex-enhancing concoction provided by a traditional healer. The healer in question, Macdonald Ndlovu (49), has been apprehended by authorities and is set to face charges of murder.

According to Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the events transpired on March 13, when Chiedza Mdimuranwa (43) left her husband, Isaac Kabarapate, at home to tend to her garden near Ume River in Chireya Village, under Chief Chireya in Gokwe North.

Upon her return around 11 AM, Mdimuranwa was informed by her daughter-in-law that Kabarapate was found lying in the bush, approximately 150 meters from their residence, experiencing severe stomach pains.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that Kabarapate had sought assistance from Ndlovu, the traditional healer, for sexual dysfunction. Ndlovu purportedly administered herbal remedies to Kabarapate, after which he began experiencing abdominal discomfort and vomiting blood.

Despite efforts to seek medical attention, Kabarapate’s condition rapidly deteriorated. He was subsequently rushed to Chireya Mission Hospital, but tragically passed away en route around 1 AM the following day.

state media