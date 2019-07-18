WATCH LIVE Video: Zimbabwe Gems vs Malawi..NetBall Word Cup 2019

Watch live video as Zimbabwe’s Netball Team, the Gems, clash with Malawi in a Vitality Netball World Cup match in Liverpool, England.

The Gems who came into the tournament ranked number 14 have been impressive beating top ten teams.

Malawi is ranked among 10 best teams in the world, so Zimbabwe have no pressure and nothing to lose in this match.

They have three wins and two losses so far.

A win for the Gems against the flames of Malawi will see them moving into third place in the group, which gives them the opportunity to challenge for the top six in the Play-offs and Placings where they will face a team from Group G.