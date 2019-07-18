“Marriages are quarrels”-Mnangagwa Jokes As Pics Of Alleged MSU Mistress Go Viral

President Emmerson Mnangagwa threw a joke on marriage ironically on the same day the media revealed that his marriage to First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa is on the rocks.

Mnangagwa was meeting executives of Russian mining firm, Alrosa, and the state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC), for the signing of a partnership to mine diamonds in eastern Zimbabwe.

ZCDC chairman Killian Ukama had referred to the partnership as a “marriage”.

A jocund Mnangagwa then threw in a witty response:

“Mr Ukama said it’s a marriage. I did not call it a marriage. Marriages are quarrels and quarrels and quarrels. It’s a business partnership.”

The president was reported to have clashed with the first lady over his infidelity amid claims that he allegedly impregnated an accounting student at the Midlands State University who was working at their farm in Kwekwe.

The woman was identified as Sikulekile Mapfumo.

Coincidentally, Mapfumo’s child with Mnangagwa, now three, was named Ethan Dumisani, his names’ starting letters the same as those of his alleged father, who is sometimes referred to as “ED” (Emmerson Dambudzo).