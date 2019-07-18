Afcon 2021 Draw: Zimbabwe to play Zambia, Botswana and Algeria in Group H

Zimbabwe senior men’s football team, the Warriors, have been drawn up against fellow Southern African countries, Botswana and Zambia together with 2019 AFCON Finalists Algeria for the 2021 Championship to be held in Cameroun.

Africa Cup of Nations 2021 Groups

Group A: Mali, Guinea, Namibia, Win. M1&2.

Group B: Burkina Faso, Uganda, Malawi, Win. M3&4.

Group C: Ghana, South Africa, Sudan, Win. M5&6.

Group D: DRC, Gabon, Angola, W. M7&8.

Group E: Morocco, Mauritania, Central African Republic, Burundi.

Group F: Cameroon, Cape Verde, Mozambique, Rwanda.

Group G: Egypt, Kenya, Togo, Comoros Islands.

Group H: Algeria, Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe.

Group I: Senegal, Congo, Guinea – Bissau, Eswatini.

Group J: Tunisia, Libya, Tanzania, E. Guinea.

Group K: Ivory Coast, Niger, Madagascar, Ethiopia.

Group L: Nigeria, Benin, Sierra Leone, Lesotho.