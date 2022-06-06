A boy from Chirozva Village under Chief Nyashanu in Buhera was killed on May 30, 2022 when a grenade he played with thinking that it was a ball exploded in his face.

Manicaland provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Nobert Muzondo confirmed the story to Two Nations.

It is understood that Tinevimbo Seven (8) was playing with his elder brother Tadiwanashe Seven (14) when they picked up the grenade and took it to their fowl run.

While there the grenade blew up and hit Tinevimbo causing serious face and chest injuries.

The boys’ mother Monica Muchineresa who was inside the house heard the sound of an explosion and rushed outside to discover that her son had been hit by a grenade. The chest and face were severely injured.

The deceased’s body was taken to Murambinda Mission Hospital for postmortem.

masvingo mirror