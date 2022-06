Police in Botswana say they shot and killed two armed robbers who are Zimbabwean nationals in a fire exchange today.

According to police, the two were part of a six-member gang that had stolen cellphones at gunpoint earlier in the day.

It is furthet reported that two other Zimbabweans were arrested alongside Motswana suspects.

Botswana is home to a number of Zimbabweans who are in the country in search of greener pastures.