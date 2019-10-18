List of Midlands based machete gangs

By KK| List of Machete gangs in the Midlands….add some if you know…lets end violence in the gold mining community

Al Shabaab – whose base is at Black Wadada and Gaika Mine is their main territory.

Mashurugwi – originally from the small mining town of Shurugwi

Anaconda – headquartered in Amaveni

Mazero – from village head Gideon’s area (rural gang)

Zviuranda – from Uranda and Mashanda rural areas. (rural gang)

Sithekutheku – a group dominated by the Fengu sub-ethnic community. it conducts regular raids in the Mathe community (rural)

Maketo – operates in Chiundura, also close to Kwekwe. Regularly bands up with Al Shabaab.

Mukwade – a gang that operates in the Empress area.

