List of Midlands based machete gangs

By KK| List of Machete gangs in the Midlands….add some if you know…lets end violence in the gold mining community
Al Shabaab – whose base is at Black Wadada and Gaika Mine is their main territory.
Mashurugwi – originally from the small mining town of Shurugwi
Anaconda – headquartered in Amaveni
Mazero – from village head Gideon’s area (rural gang)
Zviuranda – from Uranda and Mashanda rural areas. (rural gang)
Sithekutheku – a group dominated by the Fengu sub-ethnic community. it conducts regular raids in the Mathe community (rural)
Maketo – operates in Chiundura, also close to Kwekwe. Regularly bands up with Al Shabaab.
Mukwade – a gang that operates in the Empress area.
source: online
Facebook Comments