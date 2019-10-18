“Zimbabwe will collapse in 6 months”

MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti has given Zimbabwe six months to collapse owing to the run away inflation in the country that has seen prices of goods sky-rocketing.

Biti, a former finance minister in the Government of National Unity, said President Mnangagwa and his government have no clue on how to avert the situation.

“The wheels have literally come off and the fan has hit the roof . There has basically been no power for the last 24 hours in many hoods including Harare s CBD.There has hardly been any drop of fuel in gas stations.Prices are at war in shops.This situation can’t last for 6 months,” said Biti.

Biti said at the rate at which things were going, inflation is expected to shoot up to 1000 percent by December.

“That the price of bread is now $16 a loaf and unavailable when a year ago it was a mere $1 is reflective of total failure . The illegitimate regime is clueless. With fuel and the exchange rate shooting cup every week , Zimstat figures are from Mars . Inflation will hit 1000% in December,” said Biti.

He said while Mnangagwa was blaming sanctions for the country’s economic misfortunes, it was actually Zanu-PF that is bringing Zimbabwe down.

” The power situation has gone completely out of hand.The so called level two load shedding is an absolute disaster.The little that remained of industry is suffocating. ZANU is the sanction in this country and any other position is diversionary politicking and grandstanding,” Biti said.