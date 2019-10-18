Video: Zanu PF bussed supporters to vote Frelimo..PICTURES

MASVINGO – Hundreds of people believed to be Zimbabwean citizens were bussed from all corners of Masvingo Province to Nemamwa Business Centre where they voted at a Polling station pitched there for Mozambican elections on Tuesday this week.

The Mirror conducted interviews with some of the unsuspecting voters who said that they were Zimbabweans and actually Zanu PF supporters who were bussed in to vote for Frelimo.

A large number of people were from Mucheke in Masvingo.

Frelimo and Zanu PF are long time allies who waged the war of liberation for Mozambique and Zimbabwe jointly.

The voters were brought in ZUPCO and InterAfrica buses and The Mirror witnessed some being paid US$5 each.

The Mirror sought an interview from a man running the polling station who identified himself as Arimando.

He came back moments later and said the Mozambican Ambassador to Zimbabwe ordered him not to speak to the Press. He also ordered the Press to leave immediately.

The Mirror then phoned Arimando a day after the election and Arimando who did not realise that he was speaking to the Press said he was now in Mutare taking the papers back to Mozambique.

The name appearing on Alimando’s Ecocash account is Tatenda Barura.

“The elections were successful we had a huge turnout and am in Mutare taking the ballots to Mozambique,” he said.

