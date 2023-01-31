Budiriro 4 Primary School ECD teacher, Magdalene Mandiveyi, was murdered, according to post-mortem results released yesterday.

The post-mortem results put to rest speculation by some mourners that she had committed suicide following a domestic dispute.

“The deceased had a trauma secondary to assault,” reads the post-mortem on the cause of death.

A number of people had questioned the call Madgalene had made to the ECD Teacher-in-Charge in the morning telling her she would be late for work.

She told the senior teacher that she was babysitting as her maid had not yet reported for duty from her weekend off.

This triggered rumours that she could have had a misunderstanding with her husband, David Mupanganyemba.

David told H-Metro yesterday that Magdalene would be laid to rest at Danhama village in Honde Valley tomorrow.

“We will collect the body tomorrow (today) and take it home at Budiriro 5B. Mourners will have time to be with the body for some hours, then we will take it to Honde Valley. She will be laid to rest on Wednesday,” he said.

Magdalene’s body was found in a maize field at Aspindale Hill near Mufakose on Friday after she had gone missing on Monday.

