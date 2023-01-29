Popular Limpopo comedian Livhuwani Madadzhe aka SABC Livhu reportedly arrested over murder of wife Lindelani Nengovhela

The police have confirmed that Limpopo based comedian Livhuwani Madadzhe, popularly known as SABC Livhu, has been arrested in connection with his wife’s murder.

Lindelani Nengovhela’s murder comes a day after she withdrew a domestic violence case against him.

Various news sources are reporting that SABC Livhu was arrested on Saturday after his wife’s lifeless body was discovered in a pit toilet at their Limpopo home.

According to Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the comedian called the police on Saturday claiming that he had been looking for his wife and was surprised to find her dead in their yard in Mangodi Ha Sidou, Venda.

South African police said, “Preliminary probe conducted by the police at the scene led to the arrest of the suspect on a charge of murder,” and added that the woman, 33, withdrew the case against her husband on Friday.

“The couple was reportedly in a sour relationship, and the victim had opened a case of domestic violence against him and was arrested. The woman went to court on Friday 27 January 2023 and withdrew the case,” Mojapelo said also.

According to Provincial Police Commissioner General Thembi Hadebe, the woman appeared to believe her husband would stop abusing her if she dropped the case hence she proceeded with the withdrawal.

“This is yet another incident of gender-based violence and femicide perpetrated against the vulnerable in society.

“The woman obviously trusted her husband that he would not again physically torment her, but she is now no more. We urge community members having domestic challenges to seek help and desist from resorting to violence.”

SABC Livhu is scheduled to appear in Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court.

agencies